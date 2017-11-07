Health services affected in Raj's 4 districts as around 640 govt docs go on strike

Health service in four districts of Rajasthan was affected as around 640 government doctors in Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts went on strike today over their various demands.

Patients in district hospitals, community and primary health centres in rural areas had to be shifted to private hospitals due to the strike.

However, doctors at Kota and Jhalawar medical colleges stayed away from the strike.

Health department officials said that 31 doctors from Kota medical college have been sent to hospitals in Baran, Bundi and Rampura, while AYUSH doctors are providing healthcare services to the patients at community and primary

health centres.

Representation pic

Around 250 doctors, including 43 from Baran district headquarters have gone on strike, CMHO Baran Brajesh Goyal said.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association Dr Durga Shankar Saini said they were forced to go on strike as the state government did not pay heed to their 33-point demand.

These demands are not in the interest of the doctors but for improvement of medical and healthcare facilities that would eventually be beneficial for the patients, Dr Saini claimed.

Representatives of the association have held nine rounds of talks with the state government so far, but of no avail.

The doctors are ready to call off the strike if the state government gives a written assurance that their demands would be met, he said.