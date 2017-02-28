

Heartbreaking: Dog buries dead brother after latter is hit by car

Heartwrenching video footage shows a dog burying his sibling, who was hit by a car. Using his nose to shovel dirt, the pooch buried his dead brother in a shallow grave.

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk, the video is believed to have filmed in Buriram in north-east Thailand.

The canine's brother lies partially covered in dirt on the hole by the road. The dog however is seeen momentarily pausing to sniff his brother's paw before resuming with the burial.

The video has gone viral on social media, with moved users offering their reactions. Some users have even commented on the dog using his nose instead of his paws for the burial ritual and called it an 'intelligent' animal.