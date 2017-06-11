Heartbreaking! Newborn girl found dumped in Mumbai public toilet



The spot in the Hanuman Nagar toilet block where she was found

A newborn girl was found in a public toilet in Hanuman Nagar, Kanjurmarg West on Friday morning. Residents of the area, while in the vicinity of a toilet block, heard the baby crying. On searching, they found the baby in the ladies' toilet.



The newborn

The residents informed the police, who took the newborn to Sion Hospital. The doctors attested that she was in fit condition.

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Ajinath Satpute of Kanjurmarg police, said, "We have filed a case against unidentified persons and we are looking at the CCTV footage from around the toilet blocks. We are also investigating if there was any woman who was pregnant in the area."

A case under sections 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of IPC has been filed by the police.