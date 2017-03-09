Heartwarming: PIO mom organises superhero-themed funeral for son



Neal Dhilan's family at the funeral. Pic/Croydon Advertiser

London: An eight-year-old Indian-origin boy in the UK has been laid to rest in an Iron Man coffin with his mother organising a moving superhero-themed funeral after the tragic demise of her Marvel comics fan son.

Neal Dhilan Singh's funeral Tuesday saw undertakers dressed as Batman and Robin while crowds of mourners sported colourful capes and masks in honour of his memory. Neal passed away unexpectedly on the evening of January 5 at the family home in Beckenham.

Having had a fever for two days, he went for a bath but was found passed out by his mother. Bobby Singh, his heartbroken mother, paid a glowing tribute to her son ahead of his superhero-themed funeral. "In my mind, while we are celebrating his life, I thought we should have it themed," Bobby said.