Heartwarming video: Mother dog begs for food to feed her puppies

When it’s about emotions nothing comes close to the love a mother has for her kids, be it humans or animals. And, this video of a mother dog begging to feed her pups could leave you misty-eyed.

In the video that has gone viral, a person is seen sharing a grilled chicken with a stray dog in Bangkok, Thailand. The dog takes the chicken and speeds away, but returns for a second time for more.

The puzzled Good Samaritan gives her more, but this time decides to follow the dog. The canine also looks back in between to check whether the man is following her. After travelling for a quite a few metres, the dog halts at a place. As soon as she stops, puppies are seen running towards her, seemingly very hungry. The little ones then try to make the best of chicken on offer. It clearly isn’t enough, but, not for lack of love from the mother.

