Heat wave: Pakistan roasts, Punjab towns record 52 degrees



Representational Pic

Islamabad: Pakistan is roasting in extremely high temperatures in a persisting heat wave that has further intensified, the Met Department here said on Monday.

The maximum temperatures set a new record in some cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, reports Dawn news.

In Punjab's Noorpurthal and Bhakkar, mercury shot up to 52 degrees Celsius, recording the highest in the maximum temperature in the country.

While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan and Sibbi recorded 51 degrees Celsius, Sargodha and Risalpur saw 50 degrees, and Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan 49 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.

The temperatures also rose in the country's hilly areas, accelerating snow and glacier melt.

Lahore's maximum temperature was 46 degrees Celsius with hot winds continuing to blow throughout Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Peshawar was 48 degrees Celsius, Islamabad 45 degrees Celsius, while Karachi port city was the coolest at 37 degrees Celsius due to a change in the direction of wind.

The Met Department said a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Monday and will persist during the next two to three days.