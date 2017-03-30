Heat wave hits several states, Maharashtra's Bhira town hits 46.5 degrees

Mumbai: Even as entire Maharashtra is reeling under intense heat, the India Meteorolgical Department (IMD) suspects that the unusually high temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius recorded by a temperature mapping centre at Bhira in Raigad district could be wrong.

The agency, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences of the central government, has decided to conduct an inquiry into the unusual event. The temperature mapping centre at Bhira near a private dam recorded the temperature as high as 46.5 degrees Celsius for 24 hours ending at 8 AM today.

The IMD has decided to set up an enquiry in this case, an official of the weather agency told PTI. "The IMD has reported temperature as high as 43 degree Celsius on Monday. It was a holiday on Tuesday, hence temperature was not recorded.

"When the temperature (at Bhira) was reported to be 46.5 degrees Celsius, we realised that something is wrong as no other place nearby recorded so high a temperature," said S G Kamble, divisional in-charge of Regional Meteorological Department at Colaba in Mumbai.

"No nearby location has recorded temperature close to 46.5 degrees Celsius. It clearly means, the recorded figures are to be doubted," he said. For instance, Akola today recorded temperature at 44 degrees Celsius. Its nearby areas such as Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur have recorded 43 degrees Celsius. But in the case of Bhira, no nearby region had reported even 43 degrees Celsius," said the IMD official.

"Geographically, Bhira village is located in the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad district. It is a village close to a dam. The mountains are covered with dense forest. The height of the mountains around Bhira would be minimum 2,000 feet. In such a situation, if the mapping centre shows 46.5 degrees, it should be doubted," he said.

Those doing the temperature mapping at Bhira are not the employees of IMD though they were trained by the agency, he said, adding, "We will visit the location and find out why such a high temperature is being recorded." Meanwhile, isolated places in Maharashtra and Gujarat are set to experience a "mild heat wave" in the next 48 hours starting from this afternoon, an IMD official told PTI in Mumbai.

"The northerly winds -- winds from north flowing towards south -- are going to push the temperature up in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Some isolated areas in these states will also feel a mild heat wave, where temperature will go up by three degrees Celsius on Thursday," said S G Kamble, divisional in-charge of Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

Yesterday afternoon the IMD here had issued a heat wave alert. "(Fresh) alert was issued today afternoon. We have communicated to the government officials about possibility of rise in the temperature," Kamble said.