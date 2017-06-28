Heavy rains cripple Mumbai again, trains delayed and roads jammed

Representational Image

It’s been pouring in Mumbai over the past three days. Trains are delayed, places are severely waterlogged and traffic snares are everywhere. As per reports this continuous rain spell has uprooted trees in 22 places and across the city. Fortunately, no human casualty has been reported.

As per the civic body, the disaster management team is keeping tabs on the situation. In a report by PTI BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration) Sudhir Naik said, “Civic body's preparatory forces are in place to tackle any eventualities. There has been no significant water-logging and our machinery is keeping a close eye on the developments. (sic)”

He added that on Tuesday, the BEST authorities diverted buses along a certain route to east traffic congestion, as well.

As heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining regions, several low-lying areas were water logged resulting in delayed trains, especially during the peak hours. Trains on the harbour line were running late by about 15-20 minutes. However trains on the Central and Western line were running on time.

Areas like Hindmata in suburban Dadar, Sion, Matunga, and some parts in Andheri were waterlogged due to the incessant showers leading to traffic snarls and chaos on the roads

As per the IMD, Mumbai and Konkan regions are likely to receive heavy showers as the South West monsoon intensified in the state