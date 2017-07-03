Heavy rains cut off Arunachal capital from rest of country

Many areas of Manipur have also been affected with damaged houses and roads, landslides; basic essential services also hit; rains also lash Himachal Pradesh, tourists rescued



Many low-lying areas in various localities of Imphal were flooded as the Nambul river overflowed. Pic/Tweeted by Aninews

The heavens opened up in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, triggering flash floods and landslides, while four rain-related deaths were reported from Rajasthan. Rains poured down in torrents in parts of Himachal Pradesh as well.

A portion of the Imphal riverbank collapsed at Bashikhong in Imphal East district creating panic among the people, said officials of the Manipur flood control department.

With more than 300 households affected, many fled their homes to seek refuge at voluntary relief camps and government provided temporary relief camps.

Other low-lying areas in various localities of Imphal were also flooded as the Nambul river overflowed. Several farmlands were also inundated.

Vehicle movement along the Imphal-Ukhrul road has been affected following landslides between Mahadev and Litan area. Similar landslides also occurred at Konghom village in Kangpokpi district along the NH-2.

With landslides reported in other parts of the highway, goods and other vehicles moving to Imphal from Dimapur got stranded.

Rains in Arunachal

In Arunachal Pradesh, the capital town of Itanagar has been cut off from the rest of the country due to landslides on NH 52 A, official sources said yesterday.

The incessant rain has disrupted road communication by causing heavy damage to roads and culverts, damaged houses and affected water pipelines and basic essential services both in Itangar and the districts.

Officials said a portion of NH 415 connecting Itanagar and Naharlagun has been eroded forcing the administration to divert traffic through Pappu Nallah-Jullang road, which is the lifeline for the people of Banderdewa, Nirjuli, Naharlagun and Itanagar.

Rains lash HP

Rains also lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh for the third consecutive day yesterday as the southwest monsoon advanced into more areas of the state. About 400 tourists, who were stranded on a stretch of the Manali-Leh national highway, blocked due to landslides and inundated by rainwater, were rescued after 15 hours of hectic efforts.

The Border Road Organisation teams cleared the blockage. More than 200 vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway left for their destinations around 11 am.