Helicopters, divers on standby after Mumbai rains: Navy



Pic/Nimesh Dave



Naval helicopters have been kept on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rains battered Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Navy said on Tuesday. Flood rescue teams and divers are also ready for deployment, a Navy spokesperson said.



"Seaking 42 C ready for day/night Search and Rescue. Medical teams and Divers ready for immediate deployment," the spokesperson tweeted. Five flood rescue teams and two diving teams are also ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, the spokesperson said.



The metropolis received torrential rains the entire day today and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy showers tomorrow as well.