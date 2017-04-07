Hema Malini wields broom, launches clean water service

Hema Malini

Sonkh (Mathura): BJP MP and veteran actress Hema Malini on Friday picked up a broomstick here to drive the message of cleanliness, and launched a service for home delivery of drinking water.

She launched a "Home delivery water supply service" in Sonkh, which is a dark block and suffers from toxic underground reserves -- considered a health hazard.

The water to the town will be brought from a tube well some 6 km away in cans and jars and supplied to people at their homes at a nominal price.

Hema said supply of safe potable drinking water was a need of the town.

"Now RO water would be available to all," she said.

Water will cost 20 paise a litre and Rs 2 for a can of 10 litre.

After the launch programme, Hema participated in a cleanliness drive with municipal chairperson Manisha Gupta, with a broomstick. School children then took an oath of cleanliness -- "Mann bhi saaf, baahar bhi saaf".