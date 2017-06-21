Mumbai: Hema Upadhyay, Harish Bhambhani murders planned 2 months before crime



Hema Upadhyay

The crime branch, which is investigating the murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, filed a supplementary chargesheet of around 200 pages on Tuesday. In it, the police have said that they suspect the plan to kill Hema and Harish was hatched two months prior to the murder.

The statement of witness Rizwan Sayyed, which has been attached to the chargesheet, says that in October 2015, he received a call from absconding accused Vidyadhar Rajbhar, asking him to make two wooden boxes for a few statues he wants to export. Sayyed charged Rs 15,000 for three boxes and told Rajbhar that he will deliver it to his shop, to which Rajbhar said he will get a tempo and take them once they're ready. On October 30, 2015, Rajbhar collected the box. He gave Sayyed two cheques and both bounced.

Also read - Mumbai: Chintan Upadhyay's brother to deposit his defunct notes in bank

Also read - Hema Upadhyay murder: 'Dead' Vidyadhar Rajbhar's cell phone is still live

Another statement is that of Rajbhar's brother-in-law, Ramyash Rajbhar. On February 1, 2016, he received a call from Rajbhar and identified his voice. Rajbhar asked about his mother, wife and kids. When Ramyash asked Rajbhar to surrender before cops, he disconnected the call. He tried calling on the same number thrice but it was switched off.

Also read - Hema Upadhyay-Harish Bhambhani murder: Chintan Upadhyay to stay in jail as HC rejects bail

Also read - Mumbai double murder: Is Hema Upadhyay's suspected killer no more?

An alleged sketch by Chintan with 'I will destroy you' written on it had been previously presented as circumstantial evidence to prove his involvement, but the crime branch has said in the chargesheet the image was not found. Meanwhile, Chintan's lawyer Bharat Manghani filed an application in the court regarding the omission of statements given by Chintan's friends and brother to the Kandivali police from the chargesheet. The application says the investigating officer should be directed to place the statements along with the entire investigation.