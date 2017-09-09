Hema Upadhyay murder: Chintan wants judge to visit crime scene

Artist submits application stating that he wants it to be seen by a senior judicial official to realise 'how inappropriate the spot is for a pre-planned murder'



The place where Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani were allegedly murdered. file pic. (Inset) Chintan Upadhyay

Artist Chintan Upadhyay wants a judge or a magistrate to visit and inspect the place where his ex-wife Hema and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani were allegedly murdered.

The application moved by Chintan's lawyers Raja Thakare and Bharat Manghani says it is the prosecution's case that the accused had hatched a conspiracy to call Hema and Bhambhani to Room no. 11 in Durga Mata Shejar Samiti Chawl, Kandivli West, to kill them, and the murder was committed there. It adds that Chintan, who submitted a discharge application after the supplementary charge sheet was filed, "...proposes to demonstrate that it is inconceivable for anybody to select that place for committing a pre-planned murder, as it is situated in a thickly populated locality. The width of the ingress and egress area will demonstrate that such a place can, in no circumstances, be selected for the purpose of commission of such a crime and that too in a pre-planned manner..."

Chintan's application states, "...it would be fair and essential that this court (under)takes an inspection of the place as provided under CrPC section 310."

Chintan also requested the court that it fix a date and time to inspect the scene of the alleged offence.