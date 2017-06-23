Hema Upadhyay murder: Killer Vidhyadhar Rajbhar still at large!

It seems the Hema Upadhyay murder case is becoming murkier by the minute. In recent news, it has been reported that the crime branch investigating the case has filed a charge sheet of 200 pages. The charge sheet alleges that the plan to murder Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani was laid two months prior to when it was actually executed.

A report by the Hindustan Times states that the main accused in this case is still at large. While Hema’s husband Chintan Upadhyay, was arrested soon after the murders; The prime suspect Vidhyadhar Rajbhar is still at large.

Believed to be a first time offender, Vidhyadhar has managed to evade the police for over a year-and-a-half. A small time fabrication artist, who used to work for Hema, Chintan and other artists, Vidhyadhar has come close to being caught on a number of occasions, but has proved to be ahead of the police every step of the way.

The police found that an emotional Vidhyadhar had called his mother a day after fleeing Mumbai, and told her that he had killed Hema. In her statement to the police, Vidhyadhar’s mother, Savitri said, “He called me and said, ‘I have killed Hema Upadhyay. I have killed Hema on the instructions of Chintan. However, Chintan is now threatening to kill me. I am in Itarsi now and will come to Kandivali police station to surrender’.”

Subsequently, the police traced the calls Vidhyadhar made to his lawyer from MadhyaPradesh and Chennai, but to no avail. Then, in April 2016, he was traced to Guwahati, which didn’t pan out either. The police have had no luck in this case since then, and a sessions court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Vidhyadhar.

As per the police, Vidhyadhar lived with his mother, wife and baby daughter who was born a few months before the murders.

So far, the police have arrested Chintan and four other suspects in connection with the murders, Pradeep Rajbhar, Vijay Rajbhar, Sivkumar Rajbhar and a minor. In their charge sheet the Kandivili police allege that on Chintan’s behest, the four killed Hema in a warehouse at Charkop on December 11, 20015. After committing the crime, the four chose to dispose of the duo’s bodies in cardboard boxes which they subsequently threw in a drain.

