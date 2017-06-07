Here are 5 easy tips to identify plastic rice





After the news of fake eggs being sold at a Kolkata market triggered panic across the country, now the news of plastic rice being sold at some grocery outlets in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has taken the internet by storm. Consumption of plastic rice is dangerous for health and can even lead to deadly diseases like cancer and birth defects.

While producers and suppliers are trying to cheat consumers by selling plastic rice or fake rice, we have good news for all. Here is how you can indentify plastic rice and restrict yourself from consumption:



1. Take handful of rice and burn the same by using matchsticks or lighter. If the rice particles are made of plastic, then it will release plastic smell immediately after burning.



2. Boil rice and keep it in a bottle for 2-3 days. If the boiled rice does not get affected by fungus, then it happens to be plastic rice and not the usual rice.



3. Take some rice and drop hot oil on to it. If the rice is made of plastic, then it will melt in a while and stick at the bottom of the container.



4. Now comes the water test. Take a bottle of water a pour one tablespoon of rice and stir it for a while. If the rice floats on top of the water level, then it is plastic rice. This is because; natural rice does not float on water.



5. Fake rice can be identified while boiling. If the rice is made of plastic, then it will form a thick layer on the pot at the time of boiling.