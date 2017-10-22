Australian police offered a record $4.75 million in rewards Saturday to catch the serial killer or killers behind the murders of six Melbourne women in the 1980s. The women, ranging in age from 14 to 73, disappeared in separate incidents as they travelled on foot around Melbourne between 1980 and 1981.

Their remains were found in several locations on the outskirts of the city.The police in Victoria state announced six rewards of AUS$1 million (Rs 5.1 crore) each for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was behind the murders. It said the AUS$6 million (Rs 30.5 crore) was the largest reward amount ever offered by the department.

Rs 30.5cr Reward to find the killer