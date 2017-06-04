Here's how you can do your bit this World Environment Day

The Bhamla Foundation in partnership with mid-day will celebrate the city's green heritage



Actor Sanjay Dutt at a tree plantation drive last week

For this World Environment Day i.e. June 5, The Bhamla Foundation along with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, started a tree plantation drive on May 23 with the aim of extending the city's tree cover by 500.

Tomorrow, the foundation in partnership with mid-day is organising a power packed event which will receive support from prominent people across politics, Bollywood (Arjun Rampal, Sunny Leone, Manish Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana are expected to be present), sports and business.

The day, which will begin at 10 am at the Carter Road Amphitheatre, will see addresses by key-note speakers on the subject. There will be stalls for environmental awareness and tree-saplings will also be available. Roller skating and a cycle rally promise to be a the fun things to look out for.

The major focus of the event this year will be on the burning issue of waste management. The Deonar dumping ground has caused health issues for residents of Mumbai neighbourhoods of Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd. Recurrent fires at the dump have caused conditions unfit for habitation for residents of the adjacent area.