Here's the inspiring story of 25-year-old Mumbai artist who is battling cancer

This South Mumbai graffiti artist epitomises the adage 'never say die'. Diagnosed with cancer a year back, the Colaba resident, Kartikey Sharma, 25, is using his art to raise the required funds for his treatment. Having created some works of art while undergoing treatment, he is now selling the sketches to gather the money.

Sharma is a mechanical engineer-turned-conceptual artist from Pune. Abstraction, figuration and often a mix of both give form to his paintings.

The youngster is selling 20 of his artworks, with the price of the paintings ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, while the sketches are priced between Rs 8,000 and Rs 9,000.

Keeping it alive

He was first diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma (stage II) in 2009, when he was preparing for his HSC exams. He had recovered then after going through treatment for 10 months. Defying all odds, he had secured over 90 per cent and joined engineering at Symbiosis Institute of Technology.

"His cancer relapsed in 2016, only this time, it's at stage IV. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy at Tata Memorial Centre. What is inspiring is that he hasn't let the burden of the disease and treatment bog him down, keeping his passion alive and making several sketches during the chemo sessions," said Archita Shah, an artist and a friend of Sharma's. Those close to Sharma told mid-day that the family was not ready to share the details of the treatment cost, but, they added, it had been quite expensive so far.

The treatment is expected to go on for another year; till now, Sharma has undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy as well as a stem cell transplant.

From the artist's brush

Sharma said, "I want to tell youngsters, and others too, that they should never get de-motivated by any problems in life, and instead, face them with a positive attitude. I don't want to reveal the amount that has gone in my treatment but would like it if people came forward and purchased the artwork I have done while undergoing chemo."

For purchasing the artwork, call Archita Shah on 9920968834.

