Here's what happened at The Chainsmokers' Mumbai debut

"The vibe tonight was phenomenal. We had an amazing time here," said Andrew Taggart, one half of Grammy-winning American DJ duo The Chainsmokers, who performed last evening at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Headlining the act among a series of other performers including Sam Feldt, Lost Kings and Getter, the musician duo, comprising Taggart and Alex Pall, belted out tracks of multiple genres, including future bass, dubstep and house. The duo was welcomed to a sea of fans when they arrived on stage at 8.30 pm, eight hours into the event, but whispers of their 90-minute gig being a tad bit too short was reason for dismay, especially because they were the biggest draw of the event.

While their hits like Closer, Don't Let Me Down and Roses got music aficionados grooving, the 15,000 fans were in for a pleasant surprise when they ended their set with Coldplay's Yellow.

A source tells mid-day that The Chainsmokers were keen to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan and join him for an after-party, but the plan didn't materialise. "They enjoyed the track Phurr [Jab Harry Met Sejal], a collaboration between SRK and

DJ Diplo, and were keen to interact with him. On the sidelines of the concert, they slipped into jackets that had been crafted by Neeta Lulla for them, even promising that they'd wear the outfits back home in New York."

Karan Singh of Percept Live, the promoter of the event in India, is glad that the first concert from the Road To Ultra series kicked off well. "We couldn't have asked for a better line-up for the first edition. EDM fans in India are selective about the events they attend and the turnout indicated the popularity of the genre," he says.