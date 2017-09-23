Here's why BJP won't say 'Narayan, Narayan' just yet



Narayan Rane. File pic

Narayan Rane's exit from the Congress has started a new game in state politics. This includes speculation on which party he'll head to next and chatter about the Shiv Sena and the BJP parting ways. While BJP has said it hasn't yet discussed the ex-CM's entry in its fold, an independent MLA, who is also a BJP supporter, has claimed that some 25 Sena legislators were on their way to BJP.

Sena MLAs moving?

A popular assumption says that BJP is keeping Rane waiting because he, if admitted, would invite the estranged Sena's wrath. Some Sena leaders have been increasingly thinking of parting ways with the BJP government, citing the current scenario as politically appropriate. But, a section of legislators are opposed to any such move.

It was in this context that a statement of MLA Ravi Rana, who leads a pack of independent MLAs, saying that some 25 Sena MLAs would join BJP soon, has assumed significance. Rana and his colleagues support BJP and have been playing roles behind the curtain, whenever BJP needs them to.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil also said on Friday BJP hasn't discussed Rane yet. "Rane also hasn't contacted us after quitting the Congress," he said, adding to the speculations.

Under fire

"What Rana said isn't new, but the timing to reiterate this is crucial. The Sena leadership is under pressure from its own people. The statement should be seen as a veiled warning to Sena, which also knows that most of its MLAs are in touch with BJP, either for getting their work done or securing their political future," said a senior BJP leader.

Sources in BJP said managing Sena was a priority for BJP. "Rane can wait; he is not on top of our mind. The government may run without the Sena's support, but keeping them with us for another two years would definitely help," said the leader.

Break-up with BJP?

Meanwhile, a section in Sena is of the opinion that Uddhav Thackeray should announce a break-up with BJP at their forthcoming Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. It is being suggested that the reason why they should do this now is because BJP is under fire for not controlling inflation, petrol prices, delaying loan waiver and unfulfilled poll promises.

"With two years to go for the next polls, we have ample time to consolidate our position further. With Congress and NCP having lost ground and BJP set to face anti-incumbency, only Sena stands a bright chance, if it plays smartly," said a Sena MLA.

Better together

However, legislators opposing the break-up say they would not be able to contest polls if they're declared immediately. "It is better to be a part of the government and get development works in your constituencies. Anyway, we are not going to contest the next elections together. So, it would be good for us to use the power to consolidate, rather than give up the mandate," said a Sena MLA from Mumbai.