Birthday special: Here's why Canada PM Justin Trudeau is your dream man!

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already hot on popularity charts but his following is growing day-by-day. On his 45th birthday, we decode Trudeau's hotness and why he is a girl's dream man.
He is a family man.
He is super romantic.
So much that he gives you relationship goals.
Trudeau is so good with kids.
Not only kids, he is compassionate with senior citizens also.
He is good with animals.
Today I had the pleasure to unveil the names of the Toronto Zoo’s panda cubs! Say hello to Jia Panpan (Canadian Hope) & Jia Yueyue (Canadian Joy). J’ai eu le plaisir aujourd'hui de dévoiler le nom des bébés pandas du Zoo de Toronto ! Bonjour Jia Panpan (espoir canadien) et Jia Yueyue (joie canadienne).
He loves to travel.
And super fit as well
Always up for some fun
Helped Liberal MPs Rodger Cuzner and Sean Casey take part in the #alsbucketchallenge during a break at summer caucus in Edmonton. Check it out! ---- J’ai aidé les députés libéraux Rodger Cuzner et Sean Casey à relever le défi du « Ice Bucket Challenge » lors d’une pause au caucus d’été à Edmonton. Regardez! #alsbucketchallenge #cdnpoli #lpc #plc #edmonton #yeg #alberta #canada
Her attended the pride march
Respects other religions
After all...
Who can...
Say no to...
This gorgeous gorgeous man
