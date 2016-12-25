Birthday special: Here's why Canada PM Justin Trudeau is your dream man!

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already hot on popularity charts but his following is growing day-by-day. On his 45th birthday, we decode Trudeau's hotness and why he is a girl's dream man.

He is a family man.

They put a smile on my face every single day. Happy #FathersDay! #LuckyDad Ils ont le don de me faire sourire jour après jour. Joyeuse #fetedesperes! #perechanceux A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onJun 19, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onOct 12, 2015 at 8:01am PDT

He is super romantic.

To the love of my life, happy anniversary. ---- Joyeux anniversaire de mariage à l'amour de ma vie. A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onMay 28, 2014 at 3:47pm PDT

So much that he gives you relationship goals.

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onApr 7, 2013 at 1:47pm PDT

Trudeau is so good with kids.

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onAug 16, 2016 at 9:09am PDT

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onAug 2, 2016 at 3:39pm PDT

Not only kids, he is compassionate with senior citizens also.

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onAug 25, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onDec 17, 2015 at 6:35am PST

He is good with animals.

He loves to travel.

Made my way up to Kokanee lake yesterday morning. #bc #ontheroad ---------- Je me suis rendu au lac Kokanee hier matin. #surlaroute A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onJul 23, 2013 at 8:16am PDT

And super fit as well

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onDec 4, 2012 at 1:15pm PST

Always up for some fun

Her attended the pride march

Respects other religions

Diwali à Scarborough -- Diwali in Scarborough #cdnpoli #lpc A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onNov 3, 2013 at 11:00am PST

After all...

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onSep 16, 2016 at 11:25am PDT

Who can...

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onJul 19, 2016 at 12:46pm PDT

Say no to...

A photo posted by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) onDec 18, 2014 at 6:26pm PST

This gorgeous gorgeous man