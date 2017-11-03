BMC report: Corrupt civic staff made Kurla an illegal construction den

Ever wondered why illegal constructions mushroom in the city despite government action? Shocking details from a confidential inquiry report of the BMC provide answers. A 2015 report prepared by BMC's L Ward (Kurla) has nailed civic officials for "deliberate" inaction against unauthorised structures.

The 2015 report mentions haphazard constructions inChristianVillageand Pocketwala Chawl in Kurla West

Local activist of Adhikar Foundation, Shakeel Shaikh, recently sought details of the report under the RTI Act. The internal inquiry report -- a copy of which is with mid-day -- revealed serious lapses on part of officials concerned and their involvement in "corrupt practices, financial dealings and deliberate ignorance" to protect illegal structures in the Kurla region.

Incidentally, the inquiry led by Vijayanand Bole, then assistant municipal commissioner, removal of encroachment (RE), eastern suburbs, was conducted after Shaikh had filed several complaints of illegal constructions in the L ward area.

According to data provided by Shaikh, in 2013, civic officials had served 597 notices to illegal constructions, of which only 250 were demolished. In 2014, a total of 505 notices were issued, but only 178 structures were demolished in one year.

The report also highlights that assistant engineers (designated officers) of the wards demolished only 38 percent of the total 1,102 structures. "There is no immediate action being taken against illegal constructions. In fact, in a bid to show immediate action officials did incomplete demolitions and deliberately gave people the opportunity to reconstruct it," the report states.

The report also cites "corruption among officials" as the key reason for the slip-shod manner in which the case was handled. "It appears that large-scale financial dealings and corruption is taking place in such work. Officials are knowingly not taking action against unauthorised structures," the report states. Blaming the staff, the report further says, "If demolition work was daily monitored and supervised properly then this could have been avoided. Also, if action was taken against such structures then the image of L ward would have not been tarnished."

Shakeel Shaikh, RTI activist

Speaking to mid-day, Shaikh said, "The report has raised serious questions about inaction by officials against illegal constructions. This goes to show why illegal constructions in L ward continue."

Former Assistant Municipal Commissioner Bole, who retired recently, was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Vishwas Shank­arvar, who took charge of the office after Bole, said that he was aware of the issue. "I will look into the matter and only then be able to comment," he said.