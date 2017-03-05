Here's why pandas are black and white

New York: No, the giant pandas did not get their unique patches to look cute to human eyes. New research suggests that the black and white markings help them hide in snowy habitats and also to communicate.

Giant panda's distinct black and white markings have two functions — camouflage and communication, said the study published in the journal Behavioural Ecology.

"The breakthrough in the study was treating each part of the body as an independent area," said lead author Tim Caro, Professor at University of California. This enabled the team to compare different regions of fur across the giant panda's body to 195 other carnivore species and 39 bear subspecies.

Through these comparisons, the study found that white helped them hide in snowy habitats. The arms and legs are black, helping it to hide in shade. The markings on its head, however, are to communicate.