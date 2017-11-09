BMC holds back permission for Mumbai Marathon '18 as past dues have not been paid

The Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 faced hiccups but went through after certain assurances were given. And now, not fulfilling those is likely to affect next year's run - Tata Mumbai Marathon 2018.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is miffed with the organiser, Procam International Pvt Ltd, for not paying advertisement and other charges, pending since 2016, despite repeated reminders. And hence, it has refused to give permission for the 2018 event. In a letter to the company, BMC has asked it to first clear dues of Rs 2.74 crore, after which permission will be granted. The event, scheduled for January 21, comprises the full 42-km marathon (CST-Bandra-CST) and other short-distance runs.

A senior civic official said that Procam sent a letter to the BMC on October 30, seeking permission for the event. In a reply on November 8, A ward (Churchgate, Fort) wrote, "In June, this office informed you to pay Rs 2.74 crore as advertisement and ground charges for the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 and Rs 21,400 towards demolition charges for a press meet at Gateway of India. Till date, you have not deposited the amount."

A BMC official said, "Last year, we had sent a letter to Procam, asking it to pay Rs 5.34 crore as advertisement and ground charges. It claimed that the charges we had applied were incorrect and paid only Rs 22 lakh, promising to settle the rest later. After negotiations, we asked them to pay Rs 2.74 crore. They still haven't responded. Also, this March, Procam had organised a press meet at Gateway of India and set up a stage, which BMC had demolished for non-payment of dues."

When contacted, a representative of Procam International said that since the matter was sub judice (the company has gone to court over the "incorrect" charges), they wouldn't be able to comment on it.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward, Kiran Dighavkar, confirmed the development and said, "We have not denied him permission. We only said that after dues are paid, we will process the application; so, there's no issue of subjudice."

