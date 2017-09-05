Here's why we celebrate Teacher's Day in India on September 5



Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan



India celebrates Teacher’s Day on 5th September to mark the birthday of the country's most celebrated teacher and academic philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishan.



Born on September, 5, 1888, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was one of the most distinguished 20th-century scholars of comparative religion and philosophy. He was a celebrated academic who received several high awards during his life including the Bharat Ratna.



Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was appointed to the Department of Philosophy at the Madras Presidency College in April 1909. In 1918, he was selected as Professor of Philosophy by the University of Mysore. Later in 1921, he was appointed as a professor in philosophy to occupy the King George V Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta.



He even served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936. In 1936 he was named the 'Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics' at the University of Oxford, and was elected a Fellow of All Souls College. He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to January 1948.



Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan even excelled in the field of politics. He served as the first Vice President of India between 1952 and 1962 and the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. When he became the President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday on 5 September. It is then when he suggested that instead of celebrating his birthday, it would be his proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day. Since then, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday is being celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.



On 5th September, students across the country observe Teacher’s Day. Special Teacher’s Day programs are celebrated in schools and colleges, where students pay tribute to their gurus for their contribution to the society.