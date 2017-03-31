Here's why you may not find a rickshaw on March 31

A long queue of autorickshaws outside CNG station at Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Goregaon. Pic/Satej Shinde

Did you struggle to find an autorickshaw last night? Chances are you will see trouble today too. After a CNG pipeline was damaged on Wednesday night, leaving thousands of autorickshaws struggling for gas, it's been slow going for them to get back on the road with all gas stations beyond Malad closed, putting the burden on those in Goregaon.

On an average, an autorickshaw driver spent six hours in a gas station queue last night, a task that usually takes 15-20 minutes. Harried drivers said this would have an impact on services today.

Serpentine wait

Vilas Lokhande, a driver from Gorai, waited for five hours in the queue at the gas station near Aarey Colony. “I stood in the queue at 7 pm and was finally done at 1.30 am. I was not able to eat, as there are no shops nearby, and I could not leave the vehicle or I would have lost my spot,'" he said.

Another from Borivli, Anil Deshmukh, was frustrated with the way the gas stations were managed. “When there is an issue, they should make appropriate arrangements. This specific station has four machines to fill gas, but only one is functioning for autorickshaws. They should have opened the others too,” he said.

Frustration all around

Gas stations were harried too. An attendant at a Goregaon gas station said, “We have adequate manpower here for a regular day. The problem will be resolved in a couple of days. So what's the point in bringing on additional manpower? How will the station manage that once the issue is resolved?”