Heroin worth millions seized from PIA plane in Pakistan

Islamabad: As much as 15 kg of heroin was recovered from a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Tuesday at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

According to the national flag carrier, the heroine was recovered from a plane parked in the hangar.

"PIA's security department, with the assistance of Anti-Narcotics Force, has recovered approximately 15 kg of heroin from an aircraft which was at the hangar in Karachi undergoing (a) C check," PIA spokesperson Daniyal Gilani said in a statement.

"The matter is being investigated by all agencies concerned," the statement added. PIA, founded in 1955, staved off several attempts made to smuggle illegal drugs on its flights in the past.