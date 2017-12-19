High Court seeks report of AIIMS doctors on minor's plea to terminate pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to produce before it the medical opinion given by the doctors on plea of a minor rape victim, seeking to medically terminate her pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to produce before it the medical opinion given by the doctors on plea of a minor rape victim, seeking to medically terminate her pregnancy. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice P.S. Teji ordered AIIMS to produce the medical opinion provided by its doctors by Tuesday as the father of the 14-year-old minor pleaded that his daughter wanted to terminate her pregnancy.



On November 27, the accused in the case was taken into custody. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had sought advice from the AIIMS if the medical procedure was safe. The father claimed that the AIIMS has refused to carry out the procedure to terminate the pregnancy and opinion of the doctors was not even given to him.

The girl was recovered from village Narora in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. She was then sent to Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre as she refused to go with her parents. Later, the girl went back to her parents and expressed desire to undergo medical procedure to terminate her pregnancy. The father has sought immediate constitution of a medical board at AIIMS to examine if it was medically safe to terminate the pregnancy.

