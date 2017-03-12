High-intensity aerobic training may reverse ageing

New York: High-intensity aerobic exercise may be the best type of training for people over 65, as it can reverse some cellular aspects of ageing, Indian-origin researcher K Sree-kumaran Nair has found.

The findings showed that high-intensity interval training (or cardio) like running and walking, improved muscle protein content enhancing energetic functions and causing muscle enlargement, especially in older adults.

The high-intensity exercise regimen significantly enhanced the cellular machinery responsible for making new proteins, contributing to synthesis, thus reversing a major adverse effect of ageing.

While it reversed some manifestations of ageing in the body's protein fun-ction, adding resistance training may also help achieve significant muscle strength, Nair said.

In the study, appearing in the journal Cell Metabolism, the team compared high-intensity interval training, resistance training and combined training.