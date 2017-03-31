

Dancer Dita von Teese with Christian Louboutin. Pic/AFP

He is acknowledged as one of the emperors of the instep and the High Priest of the Heel. So, no surprises then that news of Christian Louboutin's imminent Mumbai visit, early next month, is causing considerable excitement amongst Mumbai's well-heeled as well.

'Mr Louboutin will be joining us in our Mumbai boutique for the first shoe signing to take place in India, and we'd love to have you with us for the evening,' says the invitation. A shoe signing? For starters, that's going to mean a lot of business for the city's leading pedicurists!

The French President's women

What's it with French President François Hollande, and his paramours, and Mumbai?



Julie Gayet and Valerie Trierweiler

We recall lunching in a private room at a five-star with Valerie Trierweiler, the French journalist, who had been his love interest for seven years, on the day that Hollande had officially announced his separation from her after the tabloid magazine Closer revealed his affair with actress Julie Gayet.



French President Francois Hollande and Masaba Gupta. Pics/AFP

For someone who had been so publicly humiliated, that too while on foreign soil, we recall thinking how Trierweiler appeared to embody the phrase "grace under pressure". Be that as it may, it turns out that the beautiful (and most likely as brave) Ms Gayet has also been in Mumbai, though we didn't get to meet her.

"The gorgeous Julie Gayet was recently in Mumbai on a business-cum-pleasure trip, and one of the to-do's on her list was a visit to Gen-X designer Masaba Gupta's store in Juhu," said a spokesperson of the designer.

"Apart from picking up a few quirky pieces from Masaba's spring-summer collection, including a signature Masaba style pink jacket, Julie also dined with the designer at a popular restaurant in the suburbs where Masaba played the perfect host, and even introduced her to some traditional Indian food that wasn't too spicy for her palate."

And to make it clear just who Ms Gayet's paramour is, they added, "This was a hush-hush trip and the details of the rest of her trip have been under wraps due to security issues." Ooh la la!

Daddy cool

Ever since she attended a recent high-profile awards ceremony, boasting wall-to-wall stars and society celebs, our Oolong tea-serving SoBo hostess friend has been besides herself. "And one more thing," was her opening gambit, when she'd called late last night. (The OTSHF doesn't believe in social niceties when it comes to passing on her opinions.)



Karan Johar

"KJO" she said. Huh, we said. "I noticed every Bollywood star - bar none - make a beeline to Karan Johar after receiving their awards," she said. "The first person they'd greet and hug was him." So? we said.

"So I thought of this funny line," said the OTFSH. "You can use it in your column if you like, but give me credit for it: 'Karan Johar : From Daddy to Bollywood's Big Daddy.' Isn't that quite clever?" She asked. No, we replied. But we shall carry it and give you credit for it nevertheless. But she'd hung up by then.

Celebrating delicious eccentricity

Next week, aesthete and cultural agent provocateur Mozez Singh, will be playing host to the celebrated British designer, actress and former model, Georgina Chapman.



Georgina Chapman and Mozez Singh. Pic/AFP

Chapman, who is married to legendary Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and is perennially on Best Dressed Lists, is here in connection with the high-end fashion label Marchesa, which she had co-founded in 2004.

The story behind the brand's name is fascinating. It was named as a tribute to the enigmatic Italian heiress, of the early 20th-century, Marchesa Luisa Casati, muse, and art patroness, who was celebrated for her delicious eccentricity.

(She astonished society by frequently parading with a pair of leashed cheetahs and wearing live snakes as jewellery.) Unfortunately, we will not be in town during Chapman's visit, or else we would have loved nothing better than to ask her more about the enigmatic Marchesa.