High-profile Twitter accounts hacked with anti-Nazi messages

Frankfurt: The diplomatic spat between Turkey and the Netherlands spread online on Wednesday when a large number of Twitter accounts, many with no apparent connection to the dispute, were hijacked and replaced with anti-Nazi messages in Turkish.

The attacks used the hashtags #Nazialmanya or #Nazihollanda, took over accounts of high-profile CEOs, government agencies, politicians and also some regular Twitter users.

Hijacked accounts featured tweets with Nazi symbols, a variety of hashtags and the phrase “See you on April 16”, an apparent reference to the date of Turkey’s planned referendum to grant President Tayyip Erdogan more powers.

The hacked accounts included those of the European Parliament and the personal profile of French politician Alain Juppe, UK Department of Health and BBC North America.