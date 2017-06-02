High stakes in poker league



Raj Kundra with Patrick Nally

Word comes in that businessman Raj Kundra, the former co-owner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals, and husband of Shilpa Shetty, is all set to launch a new Poker League on the same lines as the IPL and other sports leagues. "The game is match poker, which is played on mobiles and computers, so it significantly reduces the human element of luck, which people attribute to the physical dealing of cards", says a spokesperson.

"Raj Kundra met Patrick Nally, the president of the International Federation of Poker, at his office in Mumbai recently and plans are to start by September this year. Even Shilpa Shetty will come on board," we are informed. Sounds great - but wasn't betting the reason and cause for all of Kundra's issues with the IPL in the first place?!



Son Czar Kunder wearing the t-shirt

Kunders' little czar starts young

We have often featured on this page the bon mots of director Shirish Kunder, whose pronouncements on social issues are emblematic of a progressive and broadminded attitude. So when we came across this picture posted by his wife Farah Khan - herself an outspoken strong woman - of their son Czar wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words, 'I am a Feminist,' we were not surprised.



Shirish Kunder

"I made this t-shirt for my daughters.. but my son wanted to wear it! Posted the lad's overjoyed mom last evening. As they say, the fruit doesn't fall too far from the tree.



Condoleezza Rice with President Pranab Mukherjee and former US president George W Bush. Pic/Jay Mandal

Worth a thousand words

Our response to the recent national discourse, which is increasingly becoming a theatre of the absurd, has been one of sullen disengagement. Take for instance the storm in a C-cup over Priyanka Chopra's attire and demeanour during her photo op with PM Narendra Modi, which the sassy actress countered with one very sassy picture featuring not one –but two pairs of well-shaped legs, belonging to mother and daughter Chopra. One image proved that words are often superfluous.



Priyanka Chopra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the picture she put up on Twitter

We found the New York-based photo journalist Jay Mandal's post on the spurious controversy in similar vein. To demonstrate the foolishness of her critics, the veteran newshound had located a photograph he'd shot in 2008, of the then secretary of State Condoleezza Rice with pretty much similar attire and demeanour, with not one but two Presidents, President of India, Pranab Mukherjee and then President of America, George W Bush.

"Honestly, I do not find any difference between these two photographs, except the people are different, the venue is different, and of course the "angle" is different," he said, proving wordlessly how long away we are from deserving a seat at the table of the first world if we continue with our shabby third world attitudes.



Dame Judi Dench. Pic/Gettyimages

Coming soon

Like most fans of Dame Judi Dench, we are looking forward to the upcoming British-American film Victoria and Abdul, directed by Stephen Frears, based on the book 'Victoria and Abdul: The true story of the queen's closet confidant,' written by Shrabani Basu. It is on the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria and her Indian servant Abdul Karim, in which the thespian essays the role of the enigmatic and formidable British empress. Trailers of the film have shown Dench playing her as a rather forbidding figure, capricious, as well as vulnerable. However, we had no idea that the enigmatic and tender relationship between the all powerful queen and her humble subject, had been presented to Mumbai audiences way back in 2002, as a play written by Farroukh Dhondy, in which our friend, the feisty Mahabanoo Mody Kotwal had essayed the lead role!



Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal

"I think I looked more like the queen than Judi Dench, only because I was much larger…" said Kotwal with her characteristic self-deprecating humor about the production.

Incidentally, by a strange coincidence, according to Kotwal, the play has opened on the day an exhibition of Abdul's portraits, (he had gone on to a career in the arts supported by his doting patron) opened at the Royal Portrait Gallery in London. What had led to the compelling connection between such different entities? Like the rest of the world we will have to wait till mid-September to know.

She said what?

This young, well meaning, but obviously under informed actress had her 'legally blonde' moment recently, when in an attempt to lend her voice to a 'good cause,' she posted her enthusiastic support for it on social media, only getting her facts completely wrong. But put it down to the paucity of celebs sticking their necks out for anything (unless there's some collateral advantage to themselves), that the cause's advocates did not have the heart to object. The reason? Celebs especially hate to be corrected as one of them commented. "At least she has her heart in the right place," another said. "Let's hope she does not receive too much flak for her error."

As for the sweet, young star, she's not any the wiser for her error, and no, it's not Alia Bhatt this time.