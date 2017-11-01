High tech, hybrid AC buses meant to run between BKC and Kurla gather dust in depot

There’s a reason you haven’t see any of the new hybrid AC hybrid buses brought in to improve connectivity in Bandra Kurla Complex on the roads – because they are gathering dust at BEST depots. Parked there for almost two months now, these buses were aimed at benefiting scores of customers as per a report by Hindustan Times.



As per previous reports the MMRDA was all set to launch these buses before Diwali, but that did not happen. Now, it is believed that the MMRDA is waiting for a date to launch the service from the chief minister’s office, as source said on the condition of anonymity.

A BEST spokeperson said that since the MMRDA owns the buses, they can decide when they want to launch it. But when the concerned department at the MMRDA was contacted, they did not respond.

Earlier, the MMRDA had ordered 25 hybrid buses that costed about Rs 1.61 crores each. Of the total buses, they have received 10 buses until now and the BEST undertaking that will be operating these buses has already registered them with the RTO under MMRDA.

But as of now, these 32-seater, hybrid, electric, AC buses have not started plying. As per a source, “BEST is even done training the drivers, who are going to drive the new buses.”

The buses are designed to have low floors and come with facilities like mobile charging points, digital display, passenger announcement systems and bucket seats. They also have Wifi and an automatic fare collection system.

The buses were meant to be operated connecting BKC with Bandra, Kurla and Sion railway stations. The price of the ticket was meant to be Rs 15- Rs25.

