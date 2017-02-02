Hijab-clad woman harassed and abused at a United States cafe



Asma Elhuni; and Ron Koehler (inset). Pics/Facbook and Twitter



Washington: A hijab-clad woman in the US was allegedly harassed and abused at a cafe by a man who asked her "do you have a green card", the latest in a slew of incidents in which immigrants have been targeted following Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim-majority nations.

A young Muslim-American woman filmed the moment she was harassed and called an expletive after a man took photos of her in an Atlanta coffee shop. Asma Elhuni (39) noticed the man, believed to be one Rob Koehler, walk into Joe's Coffee Shop, Georgia, and start taking pictures of her as she worked on her laptop.

"I was just literally on my computer, minding my business, and I look up and see a guy with a camera pointing at me," Elhuni told Atlanta's Creative Loafing.

Elhuni, an American citizen who is a Georgia State University political science graduate student and a legislative intern for State Representative Brenda Lopez, said at first she tried to ignore the man who allegedly began photographing her with his phone.

"I'm like, are you taking a picture of me? And he goes: 'Yeah.' Just like that! And so I was like: 'OK, I'll take a picture of you.' And he smiled, and I was like, OK, I'm going to videotape him now," Elhuni said.

In the video, the man asks her, "Do you have a Green Card?", before another man, who appears to be his friend, ushers him away.