Hilarious Video: This has to be the world's best 'Nagin Dance'



A grab of the video

The 'Nagin Dance' is a very popular type of dance, usually performed in weddings and social gatherings.



The 'Nagin Dance' is a dance form that is devoid of rhythm, has no set rules and usually performed by certain individuals who have gulped three-four pegs of alcohol. These impromptu jigs turn out to be a laugh riot for all present in the gathering.





One such performance was caught on camera and the video has become viral.



This video has been termed as the father of all 'Nagin Dances' and the footage has been shared multiple times via social media.