Hillary Clinton drops truth bomb, says misogyny played role in Prez loss



Hillary Clinton



New York: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said misogyny "certainly" played a role in her US presidential election defeat by Republican rival Donald Trump.

In her first interview since losing the 2016 US election, Clinton said the prospect of electing the first woman president was exciting for some Americans, but threatening to others.

"Certainly, misogyny played a role. And that just has to be admitted," Clinton told an audience of about 3,000 people at the Women in the World Summit in New York on Thursday. "Part of the bullying and part of the name calling ... is to crush your spirit and feel inadequate. And I just refused to do that, and that infuriated everyone," Clinton said in the interview.

Clinton said she didn't understand the Trump administration's "commitment to hurt so many people".

Clinton said she has no intention of another run for public office and said she is writing a book that, in part, delves into what derailed her attempt to become America's first woman president.