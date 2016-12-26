Himachal, Uttarakhand get season's first snowfall on Christmas



Tourists enjoy the snow in Shimla. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had a ‘White Christmas’ yesterday as they received the season's first snowfall which coupled with rain pulled down the mercury in northern region, including Delhi, even as dense fog led to accidents in Uttar Pradesh which claimed at least seven lives.

In Jammu and Kashmir most of the state reeled under sub-zero temperatures.

In HP, Shimla and its surrounding areas received slight traces of snowfall before showers lashed the region, while the tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda had light snow. The tourists were thrilled and rushed out from their hotels to enjoy the snowflakes.

This is the first time after 25 years, that Himachal received snowfall on Christmas day, officials said.

In UP, dense fog resulted in the killing of seven people and injuries to 14 others in separate road mishaps in Bhadohi district. Low visibility caused delay in services of 80 trains and rescheduling of 20 others, although flight operations were normal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.