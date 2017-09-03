Himachal crumbles: Major landslide buries eight cars

Three houses and a temple were also damaged; but no casualties



View of the landslide following heavy rainfall in Shimla on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Eight vehicles were buried while three houses and a temple were damaged in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains near Dhalli area in the suburbs of Shimla.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, officials said adding that fifteen families were shifted to safer places as several houses on a hilltop were endangered.



Video grab of cars rolling down the slope with rubble and boulders

Due to the landslide, the Dhalli-Shoghi road was blocked and hundreds of trucks loaded with apples were stranded.

Videos of the incident, which showed a heap of rubble falling on the road, brushing away some vehicles while trapping others under the debris, went viral. "Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove the debris and clear the road," Shimla DCP Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Heavy rain triggered landslides in some interior areas also but there was no major disruption and most roads functioned.

According to the Met office here, heavy rainfall is likely in the state till Sunday.

Himachal's rain woes

> A massive mudslide in Mandi district on August 13 swallowed a 150-metre road burying three homes, two buses and a motorbike and leaving 46 people dead.

> Four people were killed in landslides in two different parts of the state on Friday, September 1 .