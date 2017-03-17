Himalayan con: Constable couple approaches tribunal over suspension



Satyarup Siddhanta’s original photo, which was morphed

Pune: The Pune Police have filed their say before the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) against the constable couple who claimed that they had climbed Mount Everest. The two had approached the MAT against the order passed by the police suspending them.

On June 6, 2016, constables Dinesh and wife Tarakeshwari Rathod had claimed that on May 23 they had reached the summit of Everest and claimed to be the first police couple to have done so. Based on the pictures and information, on June 17, a team of eight mountaineers had filed a complaint with Pune city police chief Rashmi Shukla, disputing their claim. Later, morphed pictures were also shown to the CP after which a fact-finding committee was constituted. A West Bengal-based techie Satyarup Siddhanta had approached Kolkata police’s cyber cell, saying the Rathods had morphed his pictures. The two were suspended based on the committee report.

Rathods approached MAT in Mumbai against the order of the committee on their suspension, Shukla for finalising it, and deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Sheshrao Suryawanshi, who headed the committee.

Suryawanshi said, “We have received the notice but can’t comment on it. We have filed our say before the MAT. ”

A senior officer said, “The suspension is based on facts uncovered. The Rathods gave different statements, and the picture has been confirmed to be morphed.”