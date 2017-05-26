Himalayan con: Suspended Pune cop couple gets dismissal notice



Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, being felicitated by then police commissioner KK Pathak. File pic

Troubles continue to mount for police couple Dinesh and Tarkeshwari Rathod, who allegedly faked their summit to the Mount Everest in 2016. Last week the Pune Commissionerate issued a show cause notice for their dismissal, and asked them asking them to present their version of the events by May 31.

Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police (headquarter) Sheshrao Suryawanshi said, "We are waiting for the Rathods to file their say. We have issued a dismissal notice to them. The process is on and in 15 days, a report will be out. We have got official communication from the Nepal embassy too, which has made our findings stronger."

Tarkeshwari told mid-day, "I want justice. My husband and I have been tortured, despite having given a written say [of their version], officers repeatedly summoned us. I was being pressured and tortured by my own police department, including Pune city commissioner Rashmi Shukla, DCP Arvind Chauriya, ACP Ganpat Madgulkar and other members of the fact-finding committee. I lost my child in the ninth month [of my pregnancy] due to them. I have lost hope, and hence, I have approached the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, National Commission for Women and also Human Rights Commission to seek justice. I have laid down my grievance against all police officers.

We have not received any such notice of dismissal yet." Meanwhile, the mountaineers who caught their lie are in the process of filing a criminal complaint against the Rathods.