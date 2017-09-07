Hindi newspaper journalist receives gunshot injuries in Bihar



Journalist Pankaj Mishra

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday shot at a journalist of a leading Hindi newspaper and robbed Rs one lakh in cash from him in Bihar's Arwal district today, police said. The attack on the scribe came close on the heels of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh at Bengaluru.



Arwal Superintendent of Police Dilip Kumar Mishra said two gunmen waylaid Pankaj Mishra of "Rashtriya Sahara" newspaper at a place of Banshi block when he was returning after withdrawing Rs one lakh from bank. They fired twice and the journalist collapsed on the road following which they fled with the money.



Pankaj Mishra was first taken to a primary health centre from where he was shifted to Arwal Sadar hospital. He was then moved Patna Medical College and Hospital, the SP said. He said one of the two assailants was arrested and search is on for the second one.



The SP said the journalist is out of danger as per medical reports.