Hindi poet Kunwar Narain passes away

Noted Hindi poet Kunwar Narain, who had been writing consistently for well over five decades, passed away in New Delhi at the age of 90 on Wednesday. His first book "Chakravyuh" was published in 1956. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1995 and the Padma Bhusan in 2009.

Kunwar Narain. Pic/Youtube screengrab

"A fine intellect, a critical and rigorous rasik of music, cinema, poetry and philosophy, and a civilized human being, Kunwar Narayan will be sorely missed for his unfailing generosity, calm, inspiring intellect and creative presence," Raza Foundation Managing Trustee and noted poet Ashok Vajpeyi said lamenting his death.

Narain was a native of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh and had obtained an MA in English Literature from Lucknow University. Besides poetry, he has also authored several works of fiction, translations and literary criticism.