Hindu organisation leader shot dead in Amritsar

Less than two weeks after the murder of a RSS leader in Ludhiana, a Hindu organisation leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in this Punjab city on Monday, police said.



Representational Picture

Vipin Sharma, the district president of Hindu Sangharsh Sena in Amritsar, was shot in the Bharat Nagar area near Batala Road here and died on the spot, police said. At least four assailants were reportedly involved in the attack. More details were awaited.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot following the incident.The killing of the Hindu leader has come within days of the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader Ravinder Gosai in Ludhiana on October 17.