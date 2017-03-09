E-paper

Hindu woman axed to death in Pakistan

Islamabad: A woman from the Hindu community was axed to death in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a media report said on Thursday.

According to the police, a group of people attacked Zania Kuma­­ri on Wednesday and escaped after the murder, Dawn news reported.

However, the cause of the attack remains unclear.

Jalo Ram, Kumari's brother, told the media that his sister was killed for no reason by 'influential people' of the area

