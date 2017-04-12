Hindu Yuva Vahini activists thrash interfaith couple

Meerut: Members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday barged into a house and allegedly roughed up a Muslim man and a woman belonging to another faith after they were found together. Yogi Adityanath had recently instructed police not to harass "innocent" couples after some unsavoury incidents involving anti-romeo squads.



Police said the youth brigade created a ruckus after some local residents informed them that the man had called the woman to his friend's rented accommodation. The activists told police that the two were allegedly found in an objectionable position. While the woman was released after warning, the man, who is a resident of Muzaffarnagar, was booked on charges of obscenity, they said.



Sachin Mittal, Meerut zonal head, Hindu Yuva Vahini said, "People have become confident and more aware since Adityanath has taken charge as the chief minister. They want things to become better. The people in the neighbourhood, where this incident took place, informed us about it." "The word moral policing (used for us) is wrong. The moment we were informed about the incident we called up police immediately and they reached the spot before us. Police brought them out," Mittal said.