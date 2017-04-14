Hindu Yuva Vahini members beat up man, misbehave with fiancee in Meerut



A file picture of a man being questioned by the anti-Romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh

Meerut: Some persons claiming to be members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini allegedly assaulted a man, who was on his way to drop off his fiancee at her house here, and misbehaved with her.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, hours after some members of the youth brigade founded by UP CM Yogi Adityanath barged into the house of an inter-faith couple in the city and roughed them up.

Medical police station in-charge Dharmendra Kumar said the couple were on their way to the woman’s home on a scooter when they were intercepted by six men, claiming to be cadres of Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The men misbehaved with the woman and beat up her fiancée when he objected. They also attacked the man’s brother when he came to rescue the couple.

Thereafter, the men took the brothers to the police station and told the SHO that they were troubling the woman. The police arrested the brothers but set them free when the woman reached the police station and narrated the incident. The attackers have been booked on charges of voyeurism, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Two of them have been arrested, he said.