Hinduja, NM, SIES, National and Sathaye among 18 Mumbai colleges in soup



National College in Bandra among Mumbai colleges in trouble

The Bombay High Court has ordered an inquiry into the appointment of principals of a total of 18 colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai. The list includes some of the most prominent city colleges like Hinduja, NM, SIES, National and Sathaye.

The move comes days after the Maharashtra Under-Privileged Teachers’ Association challenged these appointments claiming that “qualification and experience” had been compromised.

“We observed that lobbying and favouritism played a major role in the appointments. We had filed a PIL in the HC in 2015 after several of our complaints remained unheard,” said Dr Snehal Dhonde, vice-president of MUPTA said.

Most of the colleges mentioned in the list have denied the allegations. Dr Kavita Rege, principal of Sathaye College, said, “These are allegations by the organisation. What one can say is not in our control. But, our college and management is sure that due procedure was followed while appointing the principal.”

Dr Dinesh Punjawani, principal of National College, said, “The court has asked the petitioner to submit required documents to substantiate their claims against the principals. The appointment of every principal mentioned in the list was verified by the University and joint director of education.”