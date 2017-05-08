Hinduja brothers top UK's super-rich list, again

Gopichand Hinduja (L) and Srichand Hinduja

The Hinduja brothers have topped the 2017 list of the richest people in the UK with an estimated fortune of £16.2 billion, a £3.2 billion hike in their fortunes over the previous year. They had last topped the list in 2014.

Besides the Hinduja brothers, there are over 40 Indian-origin super-rich in this year's list of the UK's 1,000 wealthiest people, who seem to be reaping a "Brexit bonanza".

'The Sunday Times Rich List' says that uncertainties triggered by Britain's vote to leave the EU last June have not impacted the country's billionaires' ability to make money, as they grew in numbers with a 14 per cent rise in their fortunes since last year to earn a record £658 billion.

Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja, aged 81 and 77, lead an elite group of 134 UK-based billionaires in the list. Their six-storey mansion, a sapphire's throw from Buckingham Palace, adds £300 million, it adds.