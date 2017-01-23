His big, cool friend



RatanâÂÂTata and Mukesh Ambani

Everyone needs a big, cool friend, and as these things go, Mukesh Ambani is certainly the biggest and coolest one to have in corporate circles. And now, word comes in that embittered erstwhile Tata chairman Ratan Tata has allegedly got the ultimate nod of support from no less than the chairman of RIL himself.

This formidable coupling is supposed to have been the handiwork of uber spinmeister Neera Radia, and the high-flying SoBo-based CA and financial advisor to the high and mighty, Rajesh Chaturvedi (he is said to have been one of the first chartered accountants to drive one of the country’s largest aviation deals, and his services have been reportedly sought by RIL in the past).

“Recently, Chaturvedi celebrated his 50th birthday with the launch of an NGO in Mathura, and Radia is said to have been prominently present,” says a source adding, “Everyone knows that her two top clients during her heyday had been Tata and Ambani, and apparently since the Tata-Mistry troubles began, she and Chaturvedi have managed to bring together two of the most powerful names in India’s corporate world.” How true is this indication of a Tata-Ambani solidarity? As they say, let’s wait and watch.

Now you see them, now you don't

A few months ago, a Pune-based builder along with his partner had ‘scooped’ a photo-op with then president-elect Donald Trump at his office building in New York just days after the election results had been declared. The builder, with interests in hotels, was said to be in talks to lease and use the Trump brand for his projects in India.



Donald Trump

“The builder had set up a meeting with Trump’s son the week after counting day. By some chance, Trump himself showed up to the meet for two minutes to say hello. Quick to grab the opportunity, the builder and his partner are said to have sprung out their mobiles and got pictures clicked with the would-be president, in the hope of using them for promotions and positioning back in India”, informs our source. “As soon as the meeting was done, they wasted no time, and by the time they were out of the elevators, elatedly, posted the pictures on social media.”

But with all the talk of conflict of interest in the media, evidently, this did not please Trump’s team. “A week later the builder was summarily informed that the deal has been scrapped and he is now laying low and doesn’t even mention the proposed project!” we are informed. Selfies before self-interest?

Fairy-tale wedding

A bad back prevented us from making it to the wedding of the lovely Trishya Screwvala to Suhail Chandok, but from all accounts, it was a night of outstanding elegance and grace. Such that the city has rarely witnessed.



Mukesh, Nita Ambani and Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan at the wedding

Forget that it saw some of the city’s finest melding: its Bollywood’s mega stars with SoBo’s most well-heeled culturati and intelligentsia, old money with new talent, stylists with grande dames; forget that the environs of the Turf Club had been transformed into a fairy-tale setting with an abundance of flowers and candles, and artfully placed pieces of art; forget that the note of bonhomie, warmth and intimacy was set by the hosts personally attending to the needs of practically every guest (Ronnie himself was spotted conferring with Tanaz Godiwala, the legendary Parsi bhonu caterer, at least five times, by one guest alone) and that everyone famous, infamous, not famous, was made to feel welcome and cared for; the highlight of this outstanding evening, according to practically everyone we’ve spoken to, is that the father of the bride had stood flanked shoulder to shoulder with his former wife, Manjula Nanavaty (the glowing mother of the bride), and his present wife, the elegant Zarina Mehta, all three displaying a measure of grace, dignity and genuine good feeling seldom seen before. “Trust the Parsis to show us how to do it!” as one guest said.

The three graces

Much has been written about the ongoing literary festival, that rambunctious Tower of Babel that springs up every January in Jaipur, momentarily bringing cheer by giving the fleeting impression that writers and books still matter. In its tenth year now, the festival has grown in size and substance considerably since its teething years.



WilliamâÂÂDalrymple, Namita Gokhale and Sanjoy K Roy

Which is why this picture doing the rounds on social media recently, featuring the trio behind the lit circus, namely ringmasters William Dalrymple and Namita Gokhale along with the man who holds the whole tent together, Sanjoy K Roy, caught our attention. In it, the three are holding hands and camping it up for the camera, exuding the cheer, playfulness and bonhomie that has given the fest its distinct charm. ‘The three graces?’ as one author mischievously commented.

Gastronomical glamour

Saturday evening saw us dine at the table of chef Matt Orlando, the celebrated chef from some of the world’s most iconic eateries, such as the three-star Michelin rated Le Bernardin and Per Se in New York, and Noma in Copenhagen, during his first visit to India.



Chef Matt Orlando, Harsh Goenka and Pirojsha Godrej

Brought down by Aditi Dugar’s farm-to-fork concept restaurant Masque, the collaborative dinner between him and the restaurant’s team led by chef Prateek, saw some spectacular gastronomical creations during the 12-course wine-paired menu. And whereas we particularly favoured the Goan sausage chorizo and the macadamia soup, what equally delighted us was the clubby atmosphere of the experience, where practically every table was occupied by familiar faces.

Spotted enjoying the unusual tastes and flavours were the likes of architect Noshir Talati with family, chef Vicky Ratnani, Farzana Contractor, media maven Ashok Kurien with wife Rachel Wawn, and leading industrialist Pirojsha Godrej with wife Karla. Sons of Ashok Wadhwa and Ashok Hinduja — Karan and Shom, Mala and Harsh Goenka, and oenophile Sanjay Menon were also said to have visited on the other two days.

What according to Orlando was his most striking vegetable discovery we asked the affable, handsomely tattooed chef. “The unsweetened jackfruit,” he exulted. “ Its consistency and texture make it almost like a meat. And the flavour...” Expect jackfruit chorizos to become the rage of Copenhagen’s Amass where Orlando returns next week.

Why so coy?

So this up-and-coming young Bolly couple (he has just had a big hit and she has done two big projects), who are currently working together, have often been rumoured to be dating, but neither has ’fessed up about their actual status. However, at his recent birthday celebrations attended by his close friends, the birthday boy left no doubt in anyone’s minds that the two were in fact very much together and in love. So why the coyness in public?