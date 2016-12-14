History-sheeter killed in brutal assault in Mumbai



Police officials investigate the spot where Tahir Shaikh and Imran Khan were attacked. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

Three unidentified people killed a history-sheeter late Tuesday night and injured his accomplice, who is presently recuperating at Sion Hospital. The Shivaji Nagar police said they have traced the accused and will be arresting them soon.

According to the police, three people attacked Tahir Shaikh alias Kandi (35), a resident of Benganwadi, a slum area in Govandi, around 2 am. Shaikh was sitting with his friend Imran Khan (30) near Road No. 13 when the murderers stabbed Shaikh with a sharp object on the left side of his abdomen. Khan suffered stabs on his chest and neck, the police said.

While Shaikh immediately lost consciousness, Khan panicked and ran to Sion Hospital for help. A police patrol van noticed Shaikh lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Both, Shaikh and Khan, have several assault cases registered against them at Shivaji Nagar police station. “We have identified the accused and they will be arrested soon. It appears that the murder took place due to an old rivalry,” Bhimashanker Dhole, senior police inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station said.